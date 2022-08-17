IRSA releases 431,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 431,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 484,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.20 feet, which was 150.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 268, 200 cusecs and outflow at 239, 000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.90 feet, which was 122.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34, 400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 254,200, 269, 200 and 343,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 57,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 113,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.