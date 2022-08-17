UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 431,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 431,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 431,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 484,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.20 feet, which was 150.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 268, 200 cusecs and outflow at 239, 000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.90 feet, which was 122.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34, 400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 254,200, 269, 200 and 343,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 57,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 113,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

38 minutes ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

4 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

12 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.