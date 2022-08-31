UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 431,200 Cusecs Water

Published August 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 431,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 455,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 202,300 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.15 feet, which was 136.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 298,600, 608,200 and 529,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 161,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 29,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

