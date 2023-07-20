IRSA releases 431,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 431,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 556,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.47 feet and was 122.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 260,100 cusecs and 192,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1210.

20 feet, which was 160.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 66,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 194,400, 182,800, 148,400, and 82,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 159,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.