Open Menu

IRSA Releases 431,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 431,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 431,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 556,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.47 feet and was 122.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 260,100 cusecs and 192,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1210.

20 feet, which was 160.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 66,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 194,400, 182,800, 148,400, and 82,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 159,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

49 minutes ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

10 hours ago
EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

11 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

12 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

12 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

12 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan