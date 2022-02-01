UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 43165 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 43165 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47316 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 43165 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47316 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.69 feet, which was 55.69 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16600 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1141.60 feet, which was 91.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7800 and 249 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32258,28964 and 20270 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15616 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

