IRSA releases 43,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 43,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.54 feet, which was 79.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,900 cusecs and outflow as 13,600 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.50 feet, which was 128.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,900 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 40,700, 14,900 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.