IRSA releases 434,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 434,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 517,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.45 feet, which was 162.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 263,300 cusecs while outflow as 222,600 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.

65 feet, which was 172.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 339,000, 362,500 and 280,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 66,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 113,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.178 million acre feet.