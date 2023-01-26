UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 43,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 43,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.32 feet and was 97.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1127.15 feet, which was 77.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,800 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 35,000, 41,200, 19,700 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

