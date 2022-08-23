UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 436,921 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 436,921 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 454,931 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550 feet, which was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded 256,300 cusecs and outflow 256,300 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.85 feet, which was 127.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,010 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 256,097,435, 669 and 474,377 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 100,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 43,646 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

