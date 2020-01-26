IRSA releases 43,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 43,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.25 feet, which was 146.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,600 cusecs and 2000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 27,800, 22,300 and 31,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.