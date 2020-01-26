UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 43,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

IRSA releases 43,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 43,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.25 feet, which was 146.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,600 cusecs and 2000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 27,800, 22,300 and 31,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

23 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.