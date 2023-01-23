UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 43,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

IRSA releases 43,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 43,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.12 feet, 99.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while the outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.30 feet, which was 76.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,000, 25,500, 16,500 and 6,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

