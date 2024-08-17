Open Menu

IRSA Releases 439,500 Cusecs Water

Published August 17, 2024

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 439,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 457,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 439,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 457,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet and was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 283,600 cusecs and 283,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.80 feet, which was 164.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 321,600, 318,100, 385,600 and 362,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 60,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

