IRSA Releases 439,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 439,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 439,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 537,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.90 feet and was 133.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 287,100 cusecs and 261,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1222.20 feet, which was 172.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 82,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 307,700, 387,600, 349,700, and 260,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,100 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 79,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

