IRSA releases 440,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 440,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 539,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1528.00 feet, which was 142.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 300,000 cusecs while outflow as 240,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.

80 feet, which was 144.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 294,700, 253,000 and 144,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 94,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 69,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 8.454 million acre feet.