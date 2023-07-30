Open Menu

IRSA Releases 443,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

IRSA releases 443,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 443,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 538,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1533.65 feet and was 135.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 283,700 cusecs and 256,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1227.00 feet, which was 177.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 76,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 314,700, 368,300, 450,200 and 360,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 70,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

