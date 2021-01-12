UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 44,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 44,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.30 feet, which was 128.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,800 cusecs and 5,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,600, 15,400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

