IRSA Releases 44,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 44,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.32 feet and was 96.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.65 feet, which was 78.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 40,100, 41,900, 30,500 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

