Open Menu

IRSA Releases 448,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 448,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 448,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 540,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.73 feet and was 123.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 285,300 cusecs and 251,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.85 feet, which was 161.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 68,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 272,300, 182,800, 152,100 and 88,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 97,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 97,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

19 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

10 hours ago
Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

10 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

11 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

12 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

12 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

12 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan