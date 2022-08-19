IRSA releases 451,719 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 451,719 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 487,989 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1549.20 feet, which was 151.2 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 295, 500 cusecs and outflow at 281,100 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.75 feet, which was 124.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31, 870 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 276,596, 461,402 and 344,040 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 79,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 66, 061 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.