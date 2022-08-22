UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 454,699 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 454,699 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 480,429 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1,550 feet, which was 102 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded 257,800 cusecs and outflow 257,800 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.15 feet, which was 127.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,730 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 264,463 - 535, 318 and 417,925 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 98,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 63,499 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

