IRSA Releases 455, 185 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 455, 185 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495, 315 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.70 feet, which was 150.7 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 294, 100 cusecs and outflow at 279, 700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.90 feet, which was 123.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,730 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 266,375, 438,534 and 322,044 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 65000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 87, 945 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

