IRSA releases 45,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 45,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.45 feet, which was 145.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,800 cusecs and 5000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,400, 23,100 and 22,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.