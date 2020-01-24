UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 45,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 45,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 45,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.45 feet, which was 145.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,800 cusecs and 5000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,400, 23,100 and 22,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.