IRSA releases 455,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 455,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 433,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 223,300 cusecs and outflow as 222,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1241,45 which was 201.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,900 cusecs and 73,500 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 308,500, 258,400 and 200,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 61,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 92,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.