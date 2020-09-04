IRSA releases 456,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 456,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 456,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 456,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 456,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 239,500 cusecs each. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 48,900 cusecs each. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 426,600, 364,900 and 291,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 102,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.