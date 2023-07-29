Open Menu

IRSA Releases 456,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

IRSA releases 456,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 456,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 542,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1533.65 feet and was 135.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 283,200 cusecs and 255,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.20 feet, which was 175.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 67,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 315,300, 397,100, 396,700 and 322,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 104,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

