IRSA releases 463,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 463,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 547,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.00 feet and was 133.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 307,200 cusecs and 278,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.25 feet, which was 170.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 324,600, 372,100, 295,600, and 218,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 73,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera, and 79,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.