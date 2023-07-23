Open Menu

IRSA Releases 467,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

IRSA releases 467,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 467,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 583,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1525.89 feet and was 127.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 311,400 cusecs and 257,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.

95 feet, which was 164.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 71,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 302,600, 271,100, 161,400 and 98,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 124,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

