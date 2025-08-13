IRSA Releases 476,600 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 476,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 498,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet which was 144.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 286,100 cusecs and 285,700 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1207.15 feet, which was 157.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,800 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 281,100, 211,300, 195,800 and 110,000 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 123,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
