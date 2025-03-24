IRSA Releases 47,900 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 47,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,300 cusecs and 15,700 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1068.75 feet, which was 18.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,400 cusecs and 14,400 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 23,000, 23,900, 18,300 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
