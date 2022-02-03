UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 48144 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 48144 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50682 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.80 feet, which was 54.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 48144 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50682 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.80 feet, which was 54.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18100 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1142.55 feet, which was 92.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9766 and 328 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 31156, 34343 and 25070 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 7200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15616 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

