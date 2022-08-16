IRSA releases 484, 885 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 484, 885 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 534, 620 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.20 feet, which was 149.2 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 284, 300 cusecs and outflow at 269, 300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.95 feet, which was 121.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44, 735 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 229, 396, 290, 894 and 227, 650 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 47, 300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 151, 184 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.