IRSA Releases 486,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 486,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 486,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 486,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 300,500 cusecs each.

Mangla dam has also attained its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and water level was 202.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 400,300, 354,900 and 254,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

