IRSA Releases 486,600 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 486,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 532,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.00 feet and was 139.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 326,600 cusecs and 298,700 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.10 feet, which was 158.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 367,900, 411,300, 255,500 and 185,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 95,100 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 55,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
