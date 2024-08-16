IRSA Releases 489,500 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 489,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 555,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet and was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 313,000 cusecs and 283,500 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.30 feet, which was 164.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 309,800, 324,500, 385,600 and 350,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 58,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 119,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
