IRSA releases 499,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 499,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 595,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.00 feet and was 132.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 335,600 cusecs and 301,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1218.

70 feet, which was 168.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 71,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 360,100, 395,200, 228,800 and 181,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,900 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 86,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.