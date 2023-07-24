Open Menu

IRSA Releases 503,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

IRSA releases 503,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 503,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 650,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.74 feet and was 130.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 370,900 cusecs and 294,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.

95 feet, which was 166.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 80,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 301,600, 362,500, 167,800 and 129,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 82,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 101,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

