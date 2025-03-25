IRSA releases 50,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 50,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and 15,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,800 cusecs and 16,500 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 20,900, 21,300, 18,600 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.