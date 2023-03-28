IRSA releases 50,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 50,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1423.86 feet and was 25.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,200 cusecs while outflow as 7,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1095.75 feet, which was 45.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 18,000 cusecs and 14,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur has recorded at 26,500, 37,200, 37,200, and 7,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.