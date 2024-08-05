IRSA Releases 509,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 509,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 556,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.00 feet and was 138.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 337,500 cusecs and 309,800 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.55 feet, which was 157.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 361,300, 398,200, 219,100 and 170,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 101,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 61,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
