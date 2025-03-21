IRSA Releases 51,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 51,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.0 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 16,900 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1061 feet, which was 11 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 17,856 cusecs and 14,972 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5773 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police repel terrorist attack on check post4 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness in city14 minutes ago
-
2 injured as roof of plaza collapsed in Rawalpindi15 minutes ago
-
Body of unidentified youth recovered24 minutes ago
-
WHO to support vaccinating 2.8 million children in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Over 56,000 saplings to be planted under tree-plantation drive34 minutes ago
-
1,100-bed hospital to be built in Islamabad’s I-11 sector: NA told34 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman calls for global action to combat climate change44 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held44 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Sarai Naurang54 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz1 hour ago