IRSA releases 51,400 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 51,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.86 feet, which was 139.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,500 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.20 feet, which was 162.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,700, 38,400 and 12,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.303 million acre feet.