UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 51,400 Cusecs Water

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 51,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 51,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.86 feet, which was 139.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,500 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.20 feet, which was 162.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,700, 38,400 and 12,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.303 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.