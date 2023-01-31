UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 52,000 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 52,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 53,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.63 feet and was 95.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while the outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.70 feet, which was 79.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 13,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 32,200, 41,200, 26,000 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

