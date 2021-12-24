UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 52068 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

IRSA releases 52068 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 52068 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52068 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 52068 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52068 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1428.09 feet, which was 36.09 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18600 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1118.75 feet, which was 68.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7716 and 18000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45906 , 37963 and cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37963 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

16 minutes ago
 Minorities played unforgettable role during Indepe ..

Minorities played unforgettable role during Independence Movement: MD RWMC

48 seconds ago
 PAF defeat Wapda by 3-1 to clinch Mir Chakar Azam ..

PAF defeat Wapda by 3-1 to clinch Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball title

49 seconds ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Two Doses of Pfizer Or Moderna Fail to Protect Aga ..

Two Doses of Pfizer Or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months - ..

51 seconds ago
 6th CNS open shooting championship 2021 will start ..

6th CNS open shooting championship 2021 will start from Dec 26

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.