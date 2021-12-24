IRSA releases 52068 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 52068 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52068 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 52068 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52068 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1428.09 feet, which was 36.09 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18600 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1118.75 feet, which was 68.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7716 and 18000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45906 , 37963 and cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37963 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.