Open Menu

IRSA Releases 53,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 53,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1063.

75 feet, which was 13.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,000 cusecs and 17,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

1 minute ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

13 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan