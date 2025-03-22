IRSA Releases 53,000 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 53,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1063.
75 feet, which was 13.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,000 cusecs and 17,200 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,000 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA6 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail6 minutes ago
-
2 Shaheed cops' Namaz-e-Janaza offered16 minutes ago
-
1 meat shops managers arrested26 minutes ago
-
Water conservation national obligation, imperative for development: Ahsan Iqbal36 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day46 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held56 minutes ago