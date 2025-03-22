IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 53,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1063.

75 feet, which was 13.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,000 cusecs and 17,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.