IRSA Releases 53215 Cuseces Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 53215 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49810 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.87 feet, which was 53.87 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18100 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1143.00 feet, which was 93.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9094 and 599 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35914, 35582 and 26120 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15616 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

