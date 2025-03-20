IRSA releases 54,168 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 54,168 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,251 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.0 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,100 cusecs and 16,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1058 feet, which was 8 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 18,400 cusecs and 15,600 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 19,800, 26,400, 16,200 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6557 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.