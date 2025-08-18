Open Menu

IRSA Releases 544,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 544,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 544,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 541,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.60 feet which was 144.60 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 338,300 cusecs and 379,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.00 feet, which was 163.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 431,500, 453,900, 299,000 and 189,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 55,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 74,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

