IRSA Releases 54,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 54,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.50 feet, 98.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,700 cusecs while the outflow as 28,900 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.30 feet, which was 76.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded each as 7,200 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,500, 35,200, 19,700 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

