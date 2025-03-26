IRSA releases 55,200 cusecs water

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 55,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and 16,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,400 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 23,700, 21,300, 18,600 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

