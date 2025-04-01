IRSA releases 56,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 56,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.37 feet which was 8.37 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1081.95 feet, which was 31.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,600 cusecs and 15,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 32,200, 22,600, 16,800 and 5,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.