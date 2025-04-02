IRSA Releases 56,800 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 56,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.59 feet which was 8.59 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1083.20 feet, which was 33.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,000 cusecs and 15,200 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,700, 22,600, 16,600 and 5,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
